Former employee sues Midwest Transport Inc. over mass layoff

A former employee of Midwest Transport Inc. claims the Robinson, Illinois-based trucking company, which contracted with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by failing to give a 60-day notice of a planned shutdown before laying off 650 employees, including more than 480 drivers.

Anthony Ballog worked at the company’s Tampa Bay, Florida, facility until his employment was terminated on Monday. In a complaint seeking class action status, Ballog says he and other workers at MTI’s five facilities are entitled under the WARN Act to recover wages, accrued holiday and vacation pay, along with 401(k) contributions and ERISA benefits for 60 days after their terminations since the carrier employed 100 or more workers at the time of the mass layoff.

Attorney James E. Huggett of Margolis Edelstein filed the nine-page WARN Act complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Monday, the same day as MTI’s closure.

FreightWaves broke the story of the closing on Sept. 6 after getting emails from former MTI drivers, who had received telephone calls from their regional managers on Sept. 5, notifying them that the company was winding down operations in four days.



