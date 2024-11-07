Freight shareholders cheer election results

The stock market reaction to Trump winning the election for the second time was far less disorienting than the whiplash reaction in 2016. But it was noteworthy nevertheless. On Wednesday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all soared to new records, up 3.6%, 2.5%, and 3.0%, respectively. The industry-focused Dow Jones Transportation Average (INDEXDJX: DJT) beat those broader indexes, up 5.4%. Only, the small-cap focused Russell 2000 beat the transports on Wednesday, up 5.8%.

The implication is that investors expect a combination of:

companies to grow revenue faster and earn more pre-tax profit under a Trump administration than they would have under a Harris administration investors are willing to pay more for a set amount of pre-tax earnings because corporate taxes will be lower, and the Trump administration to be more advantageous for industrials and freight-intensive sectors than for non-freight intensive sectors.

Transport stocks are more economically sensitive than most other sectors and are also considered “early cycle” names since raw materials and other goods are moved by carriers ahead of sales by companies in other industries. But, some sectors within freight transportation should see more benefit than others, here are a few examples below.

Following the election results, the Dow Jones Transportation Average surged to a new 52-week high and is up 6.6% the past five trading days. (Chart: Yahoo! Finance)



