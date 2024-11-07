Migrating supply chains out of China about national security, not just economics

Tariffs are getting much attention, but we should discuss why sourcing from China is an existential risk.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that he intends to unite Taiwan with China peacefully or by force. Analysts have projected this will take place between 2027 and ’29.

Taiwan will not volunteer to join China, so it will only happen through force.

Taiwan is highly armed (for its size) and has the benefit of advanced technology from the U.S. It will bring a hell of a fight.



