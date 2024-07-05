FreightTech Friday: Japan’s proposed conveyor-belt highway

In a recent meeting of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the group unveiled plans to combat its transportation and logistics sector labor shortages with construction of an automated conveyor-belt highway running over 310 miles across central Japan.
Known as the Autoflow-Road proposal, the ministry showcased its blueprint for building both aboveground and underground conveyor-belt roads running between Tokyo and Osaka 24 hours a day. According to the ministry, it could move the same amount of freight in a day as 25,000 drivers.
“Automated logistics roads are designed to get the most out of road space by utilizing hard shoulders, median strips and tunnels beneath the roadway. …Our study is examining the impact on road traffic, including on surrounding roads, and costs,” senior official to the ministry, Shuya Muramatsu, told reporters.
The proposal comes as an answer to Japan’s ongoing transportation and logistics labor crisis, as the country begins to cap trucking overtime hours this year.
Recent regulations, which took effect April 1, have capped overtime to 80 hours monthly, and aim to address the overwork culture but risk further straining the logistics system.
With over 90% of Japan’s cargo transported by road, analysts predict a 14% delivery capacity shortfall, potentially leaving supermarket shelves bare and disrupting the culture of fast, reliable deliveries. The situation could lead to significant economic repercussions, including a projected $70 billion loss by 2030.
To mitigate the impact, the government is encouraging efficiency improvements and fairer wages. However, entrenched practices and a lack of standardization in the industry pose significant challenges.
Despite some drivers opposing the limits due to potential pay cuts, the transport ministry remains firm, emphasizing the need to protect workers’ well-being. This critical juncture underscores the delicate balance between improving labor conditions and maintaining economic stability.
“[The proposal] will not only address the logistics crisis, but also help to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. We would like to speedily proceed with discussion on the matter,” Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters.
The ministry did explain that the potential $508 million (80 billion yen) plan is in early stages of consideration and has no timeline in place for construction.
Brief Bytes
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ: DFLI), known for Battle Born Batteries, announced Monday that it will be supplying lithium liftgate power solutions to Refreshment Services Pepsi, a key distributor for the beverage company. Transitioning to lithium technology promises cost savings and environmental benefits over traditional lead-acid batteries, according to the battery provider. This upgrade reduces downtime, maintenance, and fuel consumption, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Implementation begins in late July at Refreshment Services Pepsi’s Terre Haute, Indiana, facility.
Truckstop.com recently appointed Sam Peterson as its new Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience, Peterson will oversee software engineering, infrastructure, and security while driving technology initiatives. His previous roles at Boats Group, Open English and Overstock.com highlight his expertise in technological advancements. Peterson aims to enhance Truckstop’s capabilities and deliver exceptional value to customers, pushing the boundaries of innovation in the freight transportation industry.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) recently received the Corporate Innovation Award from Plug and Play Tech Center at the firm’s Summer Expo 2024. The award recognizes Walmart’s approach and dedication to being a people-led, tech-powered company, reinforcing their commitment to driving a positive, innovative change to its logistics.
