FreightTech Friday: p44 offers eBOLs for all LTL shipments

Visibility provider project44 announced it has implemented automatic electronic bills of lading for all of its less-than-truckload pickup requests as the LTL industry looks to expedite industry adoption of the National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s (NMFTA’s) eBOL standards.

“We are proud to contribute and continue to lead LTL API innovation, which includes eBOL,” Jett McCandless, founder and chief executive officer, told FreightWaves in an email. “We are thankful for the many carriers, LSPs and shippers that are committed to and continue to support this innovation.”

NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council has been pushing for standardized eBOLs to improve supply chain fluidity in the LTL industry. It has been developing API standards for the initiative since 2019.

The new standard aims to streamline communication, reduce errors and accelerate confirmation times. With a pledge deadline of July 20, 2024, the council anticipates industrywide adoption, driving significant operational benefits.



