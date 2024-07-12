FreightTech Friday: p44 offers eBOLs for all LTL shipments

Visibility provider project44 announced it has implemented automatic electronic bills of lading for all of its less-than-truckload pickup requests as the LTL industry looks to expedite industry adoption of the National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s (NMFTA’s) eBOL standards.
“We are proud to contribute and continue to lead LTL API innovation, which includes eBOL,” Jett McCandless, founder and chief executive officer, told FreightWaves in an email. “We are thankful for the many carriers, LSPs and shippers that are committed to and continue to support this innovation.”
NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council has been pushing for standardized eBOLs to improve supply chain fluidity in the LTL industry. It has been developing API standards for the initiative since 2019.
The new standard aims to streamline communication, reduce errors and accelerate confirmation times. With a pledge deadline of July 20, 2024, the council anticipates industrywide adoption, driving significant operational benefits.
Project44 has hit that pledge deadline early, by 18 days, and has built its eBOL deliveries to allow LTL customers to use the technology without creating an additional API endpoint.
“Project44 has launched numerous successful betas to prove this level of standardization is possible and has value for both shippers and LTL carriers. … For a limited time, we are not charging for eBOLs to help continue accelerating industry adoption,” said Andy Grygiel, chief marketing officer.
The company has found cost savings for those who have adopted the NMFTA standard.
“Our analysis shows that LTL carriers can save $3-8 per shipment,” Grygiel said. “LTL carriers are also using eBOL adoption to drive strategic partnerships and pricing in general. We’ve heard directly from our strategic carrier partners that they will offer better rates for shippers who align with this approach. Additional savings come from efficiencies in [pickup and delivery], linehaul planning, reduced manual billing, improved invoicing accuracy and better customer service.”
Adopting these practices also aligns with project44’s sustainability goals, eliminating a large amount of wasted time and paper used in traditional BOL practices, which could lead to $470 million in savings for the LTL industry.
Project44 has offered ocean emissions visibility for the past two years and added truckload emissions visibility earlier this year, now available in both North American and European truck markets.
“We are continuing to innovate in sustainability and will soon be offering LTL emissions visibility, a commitment to offering emissions monitoring for all modes. We have customers ready to use this product, including a global automotive leader,” said Grygiel.
Brief Bytes
AutoScheduler.AI, a warehouse management platform, announced Thursday a $6.5 million investment from Noro-Moseley Partners to fuel technology advancement and growth. The company recently launched AutoPilot Central, offering a comprehensive overview of multi-site data for centralized management. This enables executives to spot potential issues, assess shipment risks, and take proactive measures. The funds will improve AutoScheduler’s solutions, expand its team, and broaden its market reach.
Goodyear (NASDAQ:GT) recently introduced its Tires-As-A-Service solution, integrating premium tires, predictive insights and service networks into a subscription-based model. Targeted at commercial and last-mile delivery fleets in the U.S. and Europe, this service aims to improve total cost of ownership by outsourcing tire management and benefits including increased uptime, reduced vehicle breakdowns and lower fuel consumption. According to the company, recent pilots showed significant reductions in emergency breakdowns and inventory costs for fleets.
ODeX, a documentation and fintech platform for ocean freight shipping, announced it has expanded its services to Malaysia. The company currently services freight forwarders, carriers and customs in countries including the U.S., India, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Senegal, Singapore and South Africa. Learn more about ODeX’s work from past FreightWaves coverage here.
