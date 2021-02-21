FreightWaves weekly podcast recap

You can conveniently find every FreightWaves podcast in one feed via the free FreightCasts channel on freightwaves.com/podcasts, iTunes, Spotify or wherever podcasts are found.

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Monday: Dooner and The Dude are talking about the state of COVID-19 vaccine logistics two months later; a revolutionary automated trailer that promises to change the game for intermodal; growing Legend Transportation; and career comeback stories.

Wednesday: Olipop’s Ben Goodwin on the logistics behind building a beverage brand and the latest freight news.

Friday: Dooner and The Dude are celebrating NASA’s historic landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars. They talk to the NASA teams from Kennedy Space Center and Jet Propulsion Laboratory that helped make it happen.

Put That Coffee Down

Monday: What makes a lead qualified? Kevin Hill and Chris Jolly talk to the COO of ‘zembles about how to know when a lead is a good one.

Long-Haul Crime Log

Monday: A rookie trucker arrested and charged after U.S. border officers found $2.8 million worth of marijuana concealed in a load of Canadian pork bound for Texas was freed after evidence came to light showing he wasn’t involved in the crime.

Midday Market Update

Tuesday: Hill and Vincent discuss the top headlines and get an update on how two consecutive winter storms are impacting shipping around the nation.

Thursday: The winter weather that crippled the Southern Plains is hitting earnings for some companies. Hill and Vincent discuss what it means for freight.

Stackd

Tuesday: In the first episode of the FreightWaves podcast stackd, host Adam Robinson tells you how to build out your arsenal of digital tools to maximize broker efficiency.

Great Quarter, Guys

Tuesday: Andrew Cox and Seth Holm detail Ancora Advisors’ attempts to reroute asset-light trucking and logistics company Forward Air.

Point of Sale

Wednesday: Cox explores how tariffs and trade policies can impact the retail landscape in the United States.

Freightonomics

Wednesday: Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland explore how quickly supply chains are shifting in response to current events.

#WithSONAR

Wednesday: Kyle Taylor and Luke Falasca talk to K-Ratio’s Kyle Lintner about the way markets are responding to major disruptive events.

Long-Haul Crime Log

Thursday: Long-Haul Crime Log delves into a recent case involving the owner of now-defunct Sisic Transport Services and looks back at the outlaw days before ELDs when some carriers and drivers used multiple logbooks to document their hours.

Navigate B2B

Friday: Steve Ferreira talks container losses, carrier assets and freight rates.

