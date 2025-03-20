Port of Long Beach posts ninth straight monthly cargo gain

In February, trade passing through the Port of Long Beach, California, experienced significant growth, marking the ninth consecutive month of increased cargo movement, and corresponding with retailers’ strategic efforts to move goods in advance of anticipated tariffs.
Volume totaled 765,385 twenty-foot equivalent units, reflecting a 13.4% increase from February of the previous year. Imports surged by 11.8% to 368,669 TEUs, while exports saw a 2.9% rise to 90,026 TEUs. Meanwhile, the movement of empty containers jumped by 19.1%, to 306,690 TEUs.
|Category
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Loaded Inbound
|368,669
|329,850
|11.8%
|Loaded Outbound
|90,026
|87,474
|2.9%
|Empties Inbound
|14,397
|12,930
|11.3%
|Empties Outbound
|292,293
|244,470
|19.6%
|Total (TEU)
|765,385
|674,723
|13.4%
Overall, in the first two months of 2025, the port managed to move a substantial 1,718,118 TEUs, up 27.4% y/y.