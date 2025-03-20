Newsletters
Port of Long Beach posts ninth straight monthly cargo gain

Tariff fears chase surge in imports

Stuart Chirls
·
Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach. (Photo: Port of Long Beach)

In February, trade passing through the Port of Long Beach, California, experienced significant growth, marking the ninth consecutive month of increased cargo movement, and corresponding with retailers’ strategic efforts to move goods in advance of anticipated tariffs.

Volume totaled 765,385 twenty-foot equivalent units, reflecting a 13.4% increase from February of the previous year. Imports surged by 11.8% to 368,669 TEUs, while exports saw a 2.9% rise to 90,026 TEUs. Meanwhile, the movement of empty containers jumped by 19.1%, to 306,690 TEUs.

Category20252024% Change
Loaded Inbound368,669329,85011.8%
Loaded Outbound90,02687,4742.9%
Empties Inbound14,39712,93011.3%
Empties Outbound292,293244,47019.6%
Total (TEU)765,385674,72313.4%
(Chart: Port of Long Beach)

Overall, in the first two months of 2025, the port managed to move a substantial 1,718,118 TEUs, up 27.4% y/y. 


