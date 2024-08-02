Georgia county’s suit against cargo ship that capsized in 2019 dismissed

A federal lawsuit filed against the owners and operators of a cargo ship that sank off the Georgia coast in 2019 has been dismissed at the request of a local county that had filed suit alleging it caused damage to the environment.
The lawsuit, filed by Glynn County in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, was dismissed Thursday at the request of the county. The suit, filed in March 2022, alleged that the sinking of the Golden Ray cargo ship, which was carrying some $142 million worth of cargo when it capsized, caused environmental damage.
The Marshall Islands-flagged roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier sank on Sept. 8, 2019, after leaving the Port of Brunswick on its way to Baltimore. It was carrying more than 4,000 vehicles.
The National Transportation Safety Board determined that an error by the chief officer led to the capsizing.
More on the Golden Ray:
Lawsuit settled in 2019 Golden Ray sinking off Georgia coast
Chief officer’s ballast level error blamed for Golden Ray capsizing
Investigator testifies Golden Ray violated stability regulations
Pilot radioed ‘I’m losing her’ as Golden Ray capsized
Leaking fuel polluted the St. Simon Sound. The ship was grounded near “environmentally sensitive areas” for migratory birds and shrimp, the lawsuit says.
Salvage operations, which took two years, caused numerous fires and additional oil spills. Health officials in July 2021 issued warnings to those using the Sound for recreation.
Glynn County relies on the Georgia coast to drive its tourism. Each year, tourists inject some $800 million into the county’s economy. The county is the center of the state’s shrimping industry and was once dubbed the “Shrimp Capital of the World.”
The suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.
Another lawsuit filed by local shrimpers, crabbers and business owners was dismissed earlier this year after parties agreed to settle.