Georgia county’s suit against cargo ship that capsized in 2019 dismissed

A federal lawsuit filed against the owners and operators of a cargo ship that sank off the Georgia coast in 2019 has been dismissed at the request of a local county that had filed suit alleging it caused damage to the environment.

The lawsuit, filed by Glynn County in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, was dismissed Thursday at the request of the county. The suit, filed in March 2022, alleged that the sinking of the Golden Ray cargo ship, which was carrying some $142 million worth of cargo when it capsized, caused environmental damage.

The Marshall Islands-flagged roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier sank on Sept. 8, 2019, after leaving the Port of Brunswick on its way to Baltimore. It was carrying more than 4,000 vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that an error by the chief officer led to the capsizing.