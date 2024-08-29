Global freight forwarder confirms malware attack for ‘technical disruptions’

Atlanta-based JAS Worldwide, a global freight forwarder, confirmed Tuesday that it was targeted by a ransomware attack after experiencing technical disruptions, which affected its ability to operate and service its customers.

“Upon identification of this issue, we immediately secured our systems and commenced an investigation with assistance from external cybersecurity experts,” JAS Worldwide said in its initial post about the service interruption on its website on Tuesday. “Based on our investigation to date, we have determined that this cybersecurity incident was the result of ransomware.”

JAS Worldwide has provided few details about how many customers that use its global freight forwarding services have been affected by the supply chain disruptions because of the ransomware attack.

In its latest update Thursday, JAS said that its “email system and website remain secure so it is safe to communicate with our team as usual.”



