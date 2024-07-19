Global IT outage slows air cargo shipments

Air cargo shipments are being delayed Friday by a widespread software outage that has crippled technology systems worldwide, including at airlines and airports.

The outage appears to stem from a software update for Microsoft Windows operating systems issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which is causing computers at companies and institutions to crash. The company says the issue has been identified and a fix has been deployed.

FedEx and UPS said they have activated contingency plans to mitigate impacts from the global IT outage but warned of potential delays for packages scheduled for delivery Friday.

Freight forwarders are alerting customers that shipments may be delayed because of IT problems passenger and cargo airlines are facing.



