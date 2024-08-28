Hazmat carrier sues Dali shipowners for negligence

A Baltimore trucking company is suing the owners and managers of the container ship Dali for indirectly crippling its business.

Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group, the owner and crew manager, respectively, of the Singapore-flagged ship that destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after crashing into it in March, have petitioned for liability protection in a federal court in Maryland.

But Underwood Energy Inc., which owns hazmat trucks and runs a rail-to-truck transfer service for other hazmat trucking companies adjacent to where the bridge used to stand, contends that the negligence of the vessel’s owners and managers led directly to the destruction of the bridge.

That negligence “also triggered a broad-scale economic shutdown in Baltimore that will severely impact local business like [Underwood Energy], whose business survival and success relied on the infrastructure and legal system built by our nation to ensure safe passage of essential hazardous materials that many civilians rely upon,” the company argued in a claim filed Wednesday in the case.



