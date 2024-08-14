Bill aims to strip foreign shipowners’ liability protections

WASHINGTON — New legislation in the U.S. House would prevent the owners of the Singapore-flagged container ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge from evading liability costs related to the accident.

The Justice for Victims of Foreign Vessel Accidents Act, introduced Tuesday by Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., seeks to increase maritime liability limits for foreign shipowners to up to 10 times the dollar value of the vessel and its cargo, versus the current limit of the dollar value of the vessel and its cargo, minus salvage costs.

The legislation is aimed squarely at Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group, the owner and crew manager, respectively, of the Singapore-flagged container ship Dali. If signed into law, the owner would be required to pay up to $854 million in damages. U.S.-flagged vessels would not be subject to the higher liability limit.

“Our bill would apply the higher liability level for damages by foreign-flagged vessels to March 25, 2024, the night before the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s collapse,” said Garamendi in introducing the bill.