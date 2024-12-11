How much will freight rates rise next year?

State of Freight Webinar discusses shift in the freight market

Both tender rejection rates (white line) and spot rates (red line) have risen sharply the past two months, which typically leads to a rise in contract rates. (Chart: SONAR)

On the December State of Freight webinar on Tuesday, FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller and SONAR Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland discussed the outlook for the 2025 freight market. In the prior month’s webinar, they declared the freight recession over. From here, the question becomes how dramatically the market will improve. Specifically, how much will freight rates rise? Fuller expects rates to rise at least 4% but would increase as much as 6% as changing market dynamics shift risks to shippers. He expects the change in the market to be felt more acutely in the second half of next year than the first since it takes time for the impact of new policies under the Trump administration to be felt.

For details, see Noi Mahoney's summary or view a replay of the one-hour webinar.




