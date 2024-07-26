How reverse logistics can help retailers avoid ring around the collar

The spend-crazy consumer has been both a blessing and a curse for the logistics industry. The positive is the additional volume of boxes being moved. The negative? Fraud, theft and rising logistics costs.

We have heard stories about or know at least one person who has worn an outfit with the tag on to a wedding or a one-time event only to return the item after wearing it. This is called “wardrobing.” Retailers who do not catch these used items carelessly put them back on the rack or in stock to be mailed to customers.

Recently I had a dress mailed to me which was definitely a “wardrobe” item. I took the dress off the hanger and out of the bag only to find a nasty surprise – a dirty sweat ring around the neck. Not only was I grossed out, but I vowed I would never shop from that retailer again.

Quality control in the world of retail is critical. How could that ring around the collar be missed? Easy – lack of supply chain management.



