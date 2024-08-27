Hurricane Beryl trims cargo volumes in Houston and New Orleans

Ports in Houston and New Orleans recorded slight drops in container movements in July, while shipments of crude oil boosted freight flows at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Port Houston July cargo movements impacted by Hurricane Beryl, global system outage

Port Houston’s container volume dipped 5% year over year in July to 325,277 twenty-foot equivalent units compared to the same month last year.

Port officials said part of the drop during the month was related to the impact of Hurricane Beryl and a global systems outage that briefly disrupted operations.

Port Houston was closed July 8-9 after Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane. The port also briefly closed its Barbours Cut and Bayport Container terminal July 19 due to a faulty software update from CrowdStrike that disrupted internet services globally.



