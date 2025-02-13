India plans new container line, maritime expansion

In a move that underscores the country’s expanding global ambitions, India announced a multifaceted maritime initiative to bolster trade and widen the country’s reach in seaborne commerce.

Plans call for the launch of a new liner operator, Bharat Container Line, which New Delhi hopes will reduce India’s reliance on foreign vessel operators.

The project initially envisions a fleet of 100 vessels to ply what published reports described as key trade routes.

By comparison, the world’s largest container carrier, Mediterranean Shipping Co., operates almost 900 vessels.



