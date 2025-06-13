Israel attacks on Iran inflame Mideast shipping tensions

There were no immediate reports of attacks on commercial shipping by Iran after Israel attacked nuclear targets there Thursday. But shipping analysts warned that could change amid rising tensions in the region.

As of early Friday vessel traffic was flowing through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, the only route out of the Persian Gulf to global shipping lanes. GPS data showed container ships from Taiwan’s Wan Hai and CMA CGM of France in the area.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which monitors Middle East shipping, said increased tensions in the region “could lead to an escalation of military activity having a direct impact on mariners. Vessels are advised to transit the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Straits of Hormuz with caution.”

Iran still holds the 14,000-TEU container ship MSC Aries, which it detained in 2024.



