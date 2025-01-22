ITS rates West Coast port drayage, rail ops as ‘elevated’ but ‘running smoothly’

North American port container drayage and rail ramp operations “are running relatively smoothly,” with little change expected through the end of the month.

The exception is Canada’s Port of Vancouver, which is still working through a backlog of containers, according to the January U.S. Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index released by ITS Logistics.

“Vancouver is still clearing a three-week backlog of containers that are awaiting rail transit,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of global supply chain for ITS Logistics, in a release. “The Lunar New Year rush, a November port strike that has now come to an end, and lack of rail equipment are contributing to the Vancouver terminal challenges.

“U.S. West Coast port and rail ramp operations will remain at an elevated status, and there are still concerns that there may be an increase in trans-Pacific inventory front-loading throughout the month. This is in addition to Western Canada port and rail issues.”



