J.B. Hunt builds 40-acre solar farm to power headquarters

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Wednesday that it has built a solar facility to power its corporate headquarters in Lowell, Arkansas.

The multimodal transportation provider said a facility in nearby Gentry, Arkansas, will be capable of powering 80% of its main campus, which includes three buildings. The 40-acre solar field has nearly 18,000 panels and more than 10,000 bi-facial solar panels, which capture sunlight and produce power on both sides of the panel.

Approximately 9.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity are expected to be produced annually at the location. Electricity harvested is being transmitted to a local power grid for the Carroll County Electric Department.

Construction on the site began last year. The new location is part J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) sustainability initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 32% from 2019 to 2034.