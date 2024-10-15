J.B. Hunt Q3 first look: Stock jumps on earnings beat

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beat third-quarter expectations Tuesday after the market closed, reporting earnings per share of $1.49, 8 cents ahead of the consensus estimate but 31 cents lower year over year.

The multimodal transportation provider’s intermodal segment reported no y/y change in revenue as a 5% increase in loads was offset by an equal decline in revenue per load. The volume increase was approximately half the increase in total intermodal traffic reported by the U.S. Class I railroads during the quarter.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) said intermodal demand improved as the quarter progressed, partly due to normal seasonal patterns as well as double-digit volume growth on eastbound transcontinental lanes out of Southern California. Compared with the second quarter, intermodal loads increased 10%.

A 92.8% operating ratio (operating expenses expressed as a percentage of revenue) deteriorated 100 basis points y/y but was 10 bps better than the second-quarter mark. Equipment repositioning costs and driver hiring costs ahead of peak season were some of the culprits.