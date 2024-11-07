Judy Love, co-founder of Love’s Travel Stops, dies at 87

Judy Love, the co-founder of Love’s Travel Stops, died on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. She was 87.

Love founded the travel stop alongside her husband, Tom, in 1964 with a $5,000 loan. Together, they grew the company into an empire of more than 640 locations across 42 states. Love is also remembered for her philanthropic spirit, including support of education, health care and community development.

The company announced Love’s death, remembering her as a financial leader for the company. She served as the company’s secretary and treasurer.

“Our mother, Judy Love, was the heart and soul of our family,” the Love family said in a statement. “She cared deeply for us and those who worked alongside her and Dad. Her tenacity, strength and focus will guide us forever. She taught us the importance of hard work, honesty and the joy of giving back. While we will miss her dearly, her spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched.”



