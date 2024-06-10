Key retail diesel price drops again, but is the bear market turning?

Retail diesel prices continue their downward trend, declining for the ninth week in a row as measured by the number used as the basis for most fuel surcharges.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail price fell to $3.658 a gallon, a decline of 6.8 cents. The scorecard on the price is that the one-week decline is the largest since Dec. 18. The price has declined in 10 of the past 11 weeks and since the high level of the current cycle is down 88.7 cents a gallon from $4.545, where it stood Oct. 23.

Retail prices, as they do, are lagging large declines in future and wholesale prices. (Wholesale prices track drops in futures price fairly closely.) However, the recent long slide in the futures price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) has shown signs of late that it might be coming to an end, which would raise the question of whether the steady drop in retail diesel prices may be nearing the end of its run as well.



