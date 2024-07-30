Landstar Q2 first look: Truck broker breaks 2-year string of revenue declines

Broker Landstar System reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.48 Tuesday after the market closed. The result was 3 cents ahead of the consensus estimate but 37 cents lower year over year. The company previously guided to an EPS range of $1.35 to $1.55 for the quarter.

Revenue of $1.23 billion was 11% lower y/y and within management’s prior range ($1.2 billion to $1.3 billion). Total loads hauled by truck fell 9% y/y (guidance called for a 5% to 9% decline) with revenue per load down 3% y/y (versus guidance of flat to down 4%).

Revenue increased 5% from the first to the second quarter, the first sequential increase since the second quarter of 2022. Loads were up 4% sequentially and revenue per load was flat.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to discuss second-quarter results. Stay tuned to FreightWaves for continuing coverage of Landstar’s earnings report.