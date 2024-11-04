Last-mile delivery startup SpeedX buys e-commerce logistics specialist

Parcel carrier SpeedX said Monday it has acquired Accelerated Global Solutions, a cross-border e-commerce logistics provider, for an undisclosed price following a two-year partnership.

The new company will combine SpeedX’s last-mile delivery capabilities with AGS’ strength in freight forwarding and customs brokerage, and provide expansion opportunities for SpeedX’s domestic air zone-skipping service across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Both companies will continue to operate as separate brands. In 2024, SpeedX and New York-based AGS are expected to record combined revenue of more than $500 million.

SpeedX has an aggressive growth strategy and has rapidly grown its U.S. footprint in recent quarters. Founder and CEO Chris Zheng said his goal is to build a $1 billion factory-to-front-door logistics system within 18 months. The company plans to expand next year in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East through acquisitions.

“AGS has a sizable U.S. and Asia footprint. There is no doubt that this will help SpeedX offer a differentiated service,” said Derek Lossing, an e-commerce logistics expert and founder of Cirrus Global Advisors, in an email message. “What we don’t have for an integrated offering – outside of Amazon and the Integrators – are firms that can fulfill from China, clear customs in the U.S., and deliver to the customer at an aggressive cost point. There is a clear value add to smaller and mid-sized companies that can use a one-stop shop at a cost far below the legacy delivery companies in the major metros. In addition, they will continue to leverage the largest China-based apps to fill their delivery networks and keep the final- mile delivery cost extremely cost competitive.”



