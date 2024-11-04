Watch Now


Last-mile delivery startup SpeedX buys e-commerce logistics specialist

Acquisition of Accelerated Global Solutions adds international freight capability

Eric Kulisch
Accelerated Global Solutions operates several warehouses in the United States, including this one in Chicago. (Photo: SpeedX)

Parcel carrier SpeedX said Monday it has acquired Accelerated Global Solutions, a cross-border e-commerce logistics provider, for an undisclosed price following a two-year partnership.

The new company will combine SpeedX’s last-mile delivery capabilities with AGS’ strength in freight forwarding and customs brokerage, and provide expansion opportunities for SpeedX’s domestic air zone-skipping service across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Both companies will continue to operate as separate brands. In 2024, SpeedX and New York-based AGS are expected to record combined revenue of more than $500 million.

SpeedX has an aggressive growth strategy and has rapidly grown its U.S. footprint in recent quarters. Founder and CEO Chris Zheng said his goal is to build a $1 billion factory-to-front-door logistics system within 18 months. The company plans to expand next year in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East through acquisitions.

“AGS has a sizable U.S. and Asia footprint. There is no doubt that this will help SpeedX offer a differentiated service,” said Derek Lossing, an e-commerce logistics expert and founder of Cirrus Global Advisors, in an email message. “What we don’t have for an integrated offering – outside of Amazon and the Integrators – are firms that can fulfill from China, clear customs in the U.S., and deliver to the customer at an aggressive cost point. There is a clear value add to smaller and mid-sized companies that can use a one-stop shop at a cost far below the legacy delivery companies in the major metros. In addition, they will continue to leverage the largest China-based apps to fill their delivery networks and keep the final- mile delivery cost extremely cost competitive.”


SpeedX began next-day and second-day delivery service in New York City two years ago in response to the popularity of online ordering during the pandemic and has expanded its coverage to compete with couriers such as FedEx, UPS and OnTrac. The company says it now reaches more than 9,000 ZIP codes and has delivered 45 million parcels to date for online marketplaces, large retailers and fulfillment centers. It has a target of about 500,000 daily parcel deliveries in 2025.

With over 300 employees, AGS handles logistics for fast fashion, automotive, health care, technology, metal and seafood companies, in addition to e-commerce sellers and distributors. It manages outbound shipments from ports in China and Southeast Asia. North American warehouses are located in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth, Toronto and Portland, Oregon.

SpeedX inaugurated a zone-skipping program in April that offers two- and three-day delivery from origin airports to destination markets by leveraging its warehouse network. The company injects parcels into the U.S. Postal Service network at a section distribution center rather than post offices at the end of the line, a method preferred by large consolidators. 

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won Environmental Journalist of the Year from the Seahorse Freight Association in 2014 and was the group's 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com