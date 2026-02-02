Leaner inventories weaken ocean demand, a harbinger for higher tender rejections, increased truck rates

Robust consumer spending fueled an aggressive drawdown in inventories in December, creating a lean, just-in-time approach by shippers in the New Year that has weakened ocean shipping demand but fueled expectations for even greater increases in trucking tender rejections and rates in the near term.

Falling prices on the benchmark eastbound trans-Pacific trade lane has come at the expense of weaker IPI shipments, analysts said, as international volumes give ground to higher domestic intermodal traffic.

The Commerce Department’s monthly inventory data showed declines in business inventories for December, including durable and nondurable goods, consistent with restocking being delayed and stocks being cleared aggressively. This aligns with a broader pattern of manufacturers and traders reducing import-related inventories heading into 2026.

A decline in the December Logistics Managers’ Index showed shippers drawing down December inventories could accelerate the move to higher velocity freight networks, raise truckload spot and contract rates in the near term, and pressure carriers on tender acceptance, especially if intermodal share remains limited.