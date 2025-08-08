Liberian flag challenges ‘flags of convenience’

WASHINGTON — The Liberian Ship Registry is urging the Federal Maritime Commission to set a new standard when referring to the quality of foreign-flag ship registries and the ship owners that use them by ditching the long-standing “flags of convenience” (FOC) label.

The tag has been used as a “pejorative short-hand,” the registry told the FMC, to imply that because they are open to foreign ship owners – as opposed to flag states that limit vessel registration to ship owners based in that country, such as the United States – they are used to evade regulations and as a way to register vessels cheaply.

“While there are certainly such flag states in existence, the distinction between those that require national linkage and those that do not as a shorthand for low cost, poor quality, or regulatory evasion, is no longer apt,” the Liberian Flag stated in comments filed in the FMC’s flag registry fraud investigation.

“And today, among the highest-performing vessel registries, are international flags, such as the Liberian Flag as well as the Marshall Islands Flag.”