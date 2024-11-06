Lineage reports ‘strong’ Q3 in first quarter as public company

Cold storage warehouse operator Lineage Inc. reported financial results Wednesday for the first time since becoming a public company. The Novi, Michigan-based real estate investment trust posted a $543 million net loss, which included numerous expenses tied to the initial public offering. Excluding certain items, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased 20% year over year to 90 cents per share.

“We are excited to report strong results for our first quarter as a public company, demonstrating our ability to perform well in various economic environments,” said President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl in a news release. “Looking forward, we are well positioned to drive compounding growth, benefiting from our industry-leading real estate portfolio, innovative technology, and our strategic capital deployment engine.”

Lineage raised $5.1 billion in gross proceeds from its July IPO, which was the largest real estate IPO in history. It used $4.9 billion to pay down debt, giving it an investment-grade credit profile. It also implemented a quarterly dividend, which equals $2.11 per share on an annualized basis.

Table: Lineage’s key performance indicators

Net revenue of $1.34 billion increased 0.5% y/y. Physical occupancy was 77.6% in the quarter, 160 basis points worse y/y but flat with the second quarter. Total pallet throughput fell 1.7% y/y to 11.3 million but was also flat sequentially.