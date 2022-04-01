Live demo preview: Find the right final-mile size with OneRail

Northwest Arkansas isn’t the typical location for a bevy of software demonstrations in front of thousands of people, but there is a first time for everything. After you hit up some breweries and a nice lunch, swing back by the Rogers Convention Center for some fun.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the 7-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

Final mile is the problem child for just about any business. Fulfillment costs are rising, capacity is nonexistent, and carriers are starting to cap the amount of shipments large retailers can have. Typically final-mile logistics is a sunk cost for any shipper. What if it didn’t always have to be that way? Would turning e-commerce deliveries with full visibility and full TMS integration into a profitable aspect of the business be attractive?

COMPANY: OneRail

DEMO PRODUCT: The OneRail Platform

WHAT IT DOES: OneRail provides customized final-mile delivery solutions.

WHO NEEDS IT MOST: Small parcel shippers, e-commerce shippers, 3PLs, freight brokers.

“OneRail has pioneered the rapid scale of last-mile delivery. In real time, our solution matches any size order to an ecosystem of carriers, couriers and internal fleets to meet customer-specific SLAs. By aggregating prices, a delivery network of over 9 million drivers and automating the assignment of the right vehicle type for the specific delivery need, shippers lower their operating costs and optimize their delivery operations with over 98% reliability, allowing them to quickly scale their business and delight customers with an exceptional last-mile delivery experience.” — OneRail

OneRail is able to integrate directly into a TMS, warehouse management system and e-commerce platform. A vast capacity network and seamless visibility done well is something to be cherished in retail logistics.