Lufthansa Cargo introduces environmental surcharge to meet SAF quotas

Lufthansa Cargo on Tuesday announced it will levy a surcharge on shipping customers to cover the cost of mandated purchases of sustainable aviation fuel, mirroring a decision in May by Lufthansa Airlines to add an SAF fee on passenger tickets. Other airlines are expected to follow suit as European and other governments take action to decarbonize the aviation sector.

Lufthansa’s cargo subsidiary said it will apply an SAF surcharge to freight departing European Union countries beginning Jan. 1, 2025. The move is a response to new EU regulations requiring airlines to mix in 2% of SAF with conventional kerosene jet fuel, with the SAF quota gradually increasing to 6% by 2030. By 2035, 20% of aviation fuel in the EU must be SAF. The quota will increase to 70% by 2050.

Lufthansa Cargo is a cargo airline that is also responsible for managing all cargo shipments moving on several passenger airlines in the Lufthansa Group, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Discover and SunExpress. It took delivery of its 18th Boeing 777 freighter in August and also operates four standard-size Airbus A321 converted freighter.

Sister company Swiss International Airlines also said its cargo division will include a mandatory SAF surcharge on the shippers’ invoice at the start of next year. Swiss only has a passenger fleet and handles its own cargo operations.



