Lynden Air Cargo pursues exemption to airdrop pallets from 500 feet

Alaska-based Lynden Air Cargo has asked federal regulators to allow airdrops of relief supplies below the current minimum altitude of 1,000 feet after receiving approval to modify a Lockheed L-100 Hercules transport aircraft with a system for delivering pallets out the rear ramp door.

The cargo airline said in a regulatory filing and blog post that the ability to deliver humanitarian aid while aircraft are in flight will help it respond to natural disasters, conflict zones and other rapid-response situations, such as earthquakes, where access to airfields is restricted. Requests to fly emergency missions for the American Red Cross, International Committee of the Red Cross, U.N. World Food Program, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other groups are growing, it added.

Lynden Air Cargo, a unit of multimodal freight transportation and logistics company Lynden Inc., carries everything from groceries to autos to bison within Alaska through scheduled weekly services and moves goods worldwide through on-demand charter flights. It regularly transports materials and supplies to remote and challenging destinations in the Alaska Bush and high Canadian Arctic that aren’t connected to highways or ferries.

The Federal Aviation Administration last month issued Lynden Air Cargo supplemental type certification – similar to an intellectual property right – authorizing the alteration of the L-100 Hercules airframe with the pallet aerial delivery system. The company purchased the system from Safair, an airline in South Africa that also operates the civilian version of the C-130 Hercules, according to the article on its website.



