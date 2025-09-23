Maersk: No China ship surcharge; Seaspan to reflag 100 vessels

Maersk, the world’s second-largest ocean container line, said it won’t levy a surcharge on shippers when U.S. port fees aimed at blunting China’s commercial maritime dominance take effect next month.

The so-called Section 301 fees formulated by the office of the United States Trade Representative on Chinese-built and -operated ships are scheduled to be phased in over a three-year period beginning Oct. 14

The fees aim to blunt China’s growing dominance of shipping and shipbuilding, which a USTR investigation begun under the Biden administration found were attained through anti-competitive practices.

“We have no intention to introduce any surcharge in connection with this rule,” Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) said in an advisory to customers.