Maersk wins China cargo relay extension

Maersk has won an additional two years for domestic container transshipments between ports in China.

China’s Transport Ministry this week announced an extension of the pilot cabotage program through December 2027.

The program aims to improve domestic export and import container flows between Yangshan port in Shanghai and select ports in northern China. It will also give Maersk (MAERSK-A.CO) more service options in Asia.

A Maersk spokesperson confirmed the extension in an email to FreightWaves. The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company has handled transshipment relay volume of 100,000 containers since May 2022.