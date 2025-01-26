Red Sea now a “case-by-case basis” for CMA CGM

CMA CGM, the French container line that has continued to transit the Red Sea despite attacks on shipping, said it will continue to route most of its affected services away from the region.

In an update on its website, the company added that it will consider some Red Sea voyages “on a case-by-case basis.”

Other major carriers have diverted their ships away from the Red Sea-Suez Canal-Gulf of Aden route around the Horn of Africa since Iran-backed Houthi rebels began attacking merchant shipping they claimed was linked to Israel. The assaults with missiles, drones, and watercraft began shortly after the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

The longer voyages have reshaped the global supply chain, removed capacity out of the market and pushed up freight rates.



