Red Sea now a “case-by-case basis” for CMA CGM

CMA CGM, the French container line that has continued to transit the Red Sea despite attacks on shipping, said it will continue to route most of its affected services away from the region.
In an update on its website, the company added that it will consider some Red Sea voyages “on a case-by-case basis.”
Other major carriers have diverted their ships away from the Red Sea-Suez Canal-Gulf of Aden route around the Horn of Africa since Iran-backed Houthi rebels began attacking merchant shipping they claimed was linked to Israel. The assaults with missiles, drones, and watercraft began shortly after the war in Gaza began in October 2023.
The longer voyages have reshaped the global supply chain, removed capacity out of the market and pushed up freight rates.
The attacks have killed four crewmen and sunk several vessels.
American and EU naval forces have since provided escorts for vessels in the Red Sea. The military forces have published several images on social media of CMA CGM ships under escort.
“[T]he recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas … allows humanitarian relief and hope for peace,” CMA CGM said in the update. “Recent developments in the region suggest progress towards greater stability, which is a positive but fragile sign for the global shipping and logistics industry.
“Yet, the safety of our seafarers, vessels, and our customers’ cargo remains the CMA CGM Group’s utmost priority. Given the ongoing tensions and associated risks for commercial vessels in certain areas, CMA CGM will for the time being continue to prioritize alternative routes, including a significant reliance on passage via the Cape of Good Hope. While this approach applies to the majority of our network, adjustments may be made on a case-by-case basis depending on security and global operational conditions.”
CMA CGM did not immediately respond to an email seeking further details.
On Jan. 22, the Houthis released the Filipino crew of the Galaxy Leader, a ro-ro vessel held in Yemen since November 2023.
The World Shipping Council praised the release, adding, “The situation in the Red Sea has highlighted the critical need for safe and open maritime routes to protect seafarers and keep global trade moving.
“While recent developments in the Red Sea security situation are encouraging, we recognize the complexity of the challenges ahead. Ocean carriers will continue to make informed operational decisions to safeguard seafarers, cargo, and vessels while maintaining the movement of essential goods.”
A United Kingdom website monitoring Red Sea incidents said a military vessel hailed a merchant ship via radio to turn toward Iranian waters, and reported other incidents of radio challenges to vessels being advised to alter their course. A suspected Iranian vessel also approached an unidentified merchant ship and shone a green laser at its bridge. The incidents were blamed on a widely-publicized exercise conducted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
The 15,000-TEU MSC Aries and its crew, taken hostage in 2024, remain in Iran.
