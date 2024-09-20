Watch Now


BusinessCompany EarningsFinanceNewsTop StoriesTruckingTruckload CarriersTruckload Freight

Marten, citing weak freight market, cuts base salaries of 6 top executives

John Kingston
·
Marten has cut the salaries of six key executives. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Marten Transport has cut the salaries of six key executives while keeping their other compensation intact.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the truckload carrier said it had reduced the salaries of four executives by 7.5%. The four are Randolph Marten, executive chairman; CEO Timothy Kohl; James Hinnendael, CFO and executive vice president; and President Douglas Petit.

Chief Operating Officer Adam Phillips’ salary was cut by 5%, as was that of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Randall Baier.


In the SEC filing, the reductions were described as temporary. The move does not impact other types of compensation, Marten said.

The filing said the cuts were taken as part of Marten’s “cost reduction initiatives to mitigate the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s impact on our operations with its oversupply, weak demand and inflationary operating costs.”

Those six executives were all on the “comp table” in Marten’s (NASDAQ: MRTN) latest proxy statement, a part of every proxy statement that represents the company’s highest-paid executives. 

The base salary compensation in 2023 for all the executives was approximately 4.4% more than it was in 2022, according to the comp table. However, 2022 figures for Phillips and Baier were not provided because Phillips joined Marten in late 2023 and Baier joined in the middle of last year.


The 2023 and 2022 salaries, respectively, were for Marten, $811,077, up from $776,998; Kohl, $744,654, up from $713,243; Hinnendael, $408,538, up from $391,346; and Petit, $397,539, up from $380,653. Phillips’ salary was $288,860, while Baier’s was $266,576.

None of the officers received bonuses in 2023. Stock or options awards granted to all the executives ranged from $61,470 for Phillips and Baier to $359,169 for Marten. 

In the company’s latest earnings report for the second quarter, Marten’s truckload activities net of fuel surcharge revenue recorded an operating ratio of 98.8% compared to 90.6% in the second quarter of 2023. Revenue dropped to $96 million in the second quarter, down from $101.3 million in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Average revenue per tractor per week, net of fuel revenue, declined to $4,093 from $4,472.

In its earnings statement released at the time – Marten does not do a call with analysts – the company said it had not agreed to any rate cuts since August 2023. It made that statement in both the first and second quarter.

Marten’s stock in the last year, per data from Barchart, is down about 12.3%. It has risen just 2.25% in the past three months, a period when the overall stock market as measured by the S&P 500 is up about 7.6%.

More articles by John Kingston

Bad news at Marten: Profits miss expectations, truckload OR plummets

5 takeaways from State of Freight: Preparing for East, Gulf Coast port strike


Supreme Court to hear case of truck driver who failed CBD-related drug test

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.