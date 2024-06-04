May sentiment survey sees higher transportation rates but capacity up again

Sentiment on transportation pricing among supply chain executives flipped from contraction to expansion in May, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday. While the pricing data set inflected positively during the month, the capacity subindex stubbornly remained in growth mode as well.

The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a compilation of eight key components of the supply chain, increased 2.7 percentage points from April to a reading of 55.6 in May. The LMI is a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction.

The biggest mover was transportation pricing (57.8), where sentiment jumped 13.7 points to the highest level recorded since June 2022. The future indication for pricing, or respondents’ expectations for the next 12 months, was well into growth territory at 70. Importantly, there was virtually no difference in sentiment among upstream (wholesalers and manufacturers) and downstream (retailers) respondents. That is notable as the overall supply chain has been more active at the retail level than it has been at the wholesale level the past couple of months, the report said.

The transportation capacity subindex (57.3) declined 4.1 points sequentially but remained in expansion mode. Further, sentiment around transportation capacity accelerated in the second half of May, logging a 64.2 reading versus 50.9 to start the month.



