Michigan trucker gets 10 years in prison for setting semi-trailer fires

A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to Pricop as a former Swift employee. The story has been updated to reflect that he was not employed by Swift.

A Michigan truck driver who was found guilty of setting Swift Transportation equipment on fire as part of a personal vendetta against the company has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison.

Viorel Pricop, 66, of Allen Park, was sentenced Friday to 10 years and one month in prison for setting six semi-trailers ablaze in California’s Inland Empire region and High Desert during a 10-month span. Judge Sunshine S. Sykes of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California also ordered Pricop to pay more than $648,000 in restitution.

Investigators say Pricop set fire to at least 24 semi-trailers belonging to Swift Transportation in eight states after he was convicted in 2018 of transporting stolen cargo, according to court documents. The stolen cargo case stemmed from an investigation conducted by Swift.



