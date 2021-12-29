Midwest snowstorm to strike at cusp of new year

A snowstorm will slam parts of the MIdwest just as 2021 ends and 2022 begins.

A strong cold front will produce moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds from Nebraska and Kansas to Michigan and Ontario, Canada, from late Friday, New Year’s Eve, through Saturday, New Year’s Day. This winter storm will likely cause disruptions to transportation, as well as local business operations and supply chain networks.

Major cities within the potential impact zone include Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Milwaukee; as well as Grand Rapids and Flint, Michigan. Kansas City, Missouri, Detroit and Toronto were on the fringes of the zone as of Wednesday morning.

The storm’s forecast path runs through a critical road and rail transportation corridor including sections of Interstates 35, 55, 75, 80, 90 and 94.

Snow totals could range from 4 to 8 inches, with some isolated higher amounts, and wind gusts exceeding 40 mph in some areas. The combination of snow and gusty winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow with periods of whiteout conditions. Drivers should be prepared for possible road and business closures.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 29 from Kansas City to Omaha.

• Interstate 35 from Kansas City to Des Moines.

• Interstate 55 in Illinois from Pontiac to Chicago.

• Interstate 75 from Gaylord, Michigan, to Detroit.

• Interstate 80 from Elkhart, Indiana, to Omaha.

• Interstate 90 from Elkhart to Madison, Wisconsin.

• Interstate 94 from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Milwaukee.

