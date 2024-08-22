Nashville brokerage abruptly ceases operations, cuts 130 jobs

A Nashville, Tennessee-based freight brokerage ceased operations Tuesday, laying off around 130 employees after its parent company pulled the plug on operations without warning, according to sources familiar with the layoffs.

A manager for Universal Capacity Solutions (UCS) told FreightWaves on Thursday that a skeleton crew is staying on to help with the wind down and ensure that trucking companies hauling loads for the now-defunct 3PL are paid.

He said initial reports of some motor carriers being stranded under loads with no guidance from the now-defunct 3PL could possibly be chalked up to a miscommunication when trucking companies were unable to reach the brokers through which they had booked the loads with UCS.

“It’s chaotic around here but we’ll stay open as long as it takes to pay all the carriers,” said the manager, who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation. “We have a skeleton crew still here, and we are trying to answer as many phone calls as we can to track down any paperwork we need to pay these companies.”