New legislation would require 10% of China imports to move on US ships

In a move that will roil container shipping, a new bipartisan bill would require that at least 10% of seagoing China imports move to the United States on ships built and registered in the U.S., and staffed by American crews.

The requirements would begin in 2029.

Individual shippers could face fines if they fail to meet the 10% threshold under the terms of the Shipbuilding and Harbor Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security (SHIPS) for America Act introduced Thursday by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

“We’ve always been a maritime nation, but the truth is we’ve lost ground to China, who now dominates international shipping and can build merchant and military ships much more quickly than we can,” said Kelly, a Navy veteran and the first U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate to serve in Congress, in a release accompanying the bill. “The SHIPS for America Act is the answer to this challenge. By supporting shipbuilding, shipping, and workforce development, it will strengthen supply chains, reduce our reliance on foreign vessels, put Americans to work in good-paying jobs, and support the Navy and Coast Guard’s shipbuilding needs.”



