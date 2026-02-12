New threat as Panama port dispute escalates

The former operator of container terminals at the Panama Canal threatened legal action after its contracts were voided by the country’s Supreme Court.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited of Hong Kong (0001.HK) in a release today said that it is reviewing its options after its Panama Ports Company (PCC) subsidiary was removed as operator of terminals at Cristobal and Balboa ports near the Panama Canal.

The company had operated the terminals since 1997. The court decision earlier this month voiding the contracts comes amid a pressure campaign by President Donald Trump that alleged Chinese control of the canal threatened U.S. security.

The high court in a decision yet to be published found the operator’s concession unconstitutional under Panamanian law. The Panama Maritime Authority then selected Maersk’s (MAERSK-B.CO) APM Terminals unit as operator until a new concession could be bid.