NHTSA reports fatality, injury uptick in latest truck crash stats

WASHINGTON — Deaths and injuries resulting from crashes involving large trucks are increasing at a slower rate, but safety advocates assert regulators still are not doing enough to address the problem.

According to the latest estimates published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 5,936 people were killed in crashes involving medium- and heavy-duty trucks weighing over 10,000 lbs. (weight classes 3-8), a 2% increase from 5,821 deaths in 2021. That compares with estimates by the agency last year showing a 17% increase between 2020 and 2021.

NHTSA also estimated 160,608 injuries involved in such crashes in 2022, a 3.7% increase from 2021. That compared with a 9% increase in injuries between 2020 and 2021.

Despite the slower death and injury rates, the increasing numbers are “unacceptable,” according to the Truck Safety Coalition, a victim advocates group.