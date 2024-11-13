Nikola exec says battery versus hydrogen not an either/or

Nikola joins The Stockout show

On Monday’s The Stockout show, Grace Sharkey and I interviewed Tom Schmitt, chief commercial officer of Nikola Corp. Nikola is the leading company that offers alternatively fueled Class 8 trucks. It offers both battery-electric and hydrogen-electric options. Schmitt does not believe that one of those technologies will win out over the other. Instead, as shippers and fleet owners look to reduce their fossil fuel usage and lower their carbon footprints, he expects them to select the option that best fits their individual needs and duty cycles.

Hydrogen boasts a 500-mile max range with only a 20-minute refuel time. Nikola is building out the hydrogen fueling infrastructure starting in California and is looking to build a considerable first-mover advantage. Meanwhile, its battery-electric option has a 300-mile max range with a 90-minute charge time, but there are far more options for charging when compared to hydrogen. 2025 will be the first year in which Nikola has had the two fueling options available for the entirety of the year, which Schmitt believes will help it have a breakout year.

