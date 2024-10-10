Norfolk Southern line into Asheville to be closed at least 3 months

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern says its line between Asheville, North Carolina, and Newport, Tennessee — heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene — will be out of service until at least late January, while assessment of the route between Asheville and Old Fort, North Carolina, is ongoing.

In the area hardest hit in late September, on the line between Salisbury, North Carolina, and Morristown, Tennessee, assessments have determined that approximately 21,500 feet of track have been washed out, with more than 50,000 feet damaged by scour and an additional 15,000 feet of fill failure and slides. Multiple bridges have also been damaged.

The segments between Morristown and Newport, and between Salisbury and Old Fort, have been reopened even though public roadways remained unavailable in some areas.



