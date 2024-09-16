North Carolina auto parts shop owner fined $10M for emissions defeat devices

A North Carolina auto parts shop owner must pay $10 million after he manufactured, sold and installed emissions defeat devices on hundreds of diesel trucks.

Aaron Rudolf, who owns Rudy’s Performance Parts in Burlington, agreed to pay the criminal fines and civil penalties after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate the Clean Air Act. Rudolf previously pleaded guilty to installing defeat devices on some 300 trucks.

The Justice Department, on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, filed a civil lawsuit against Rudolf and his company in 2022 for violating the Clean Air Act by manufacturing, selling and installing defeat devices. Rudolf and his company will pay a $7 million civil penalty for those actions, a $600,000 criminal fine for installing defeat devices on trucks, and a $2.4 million criminal fine.

“Defeat devices, such as those sold by Rudy’s, can lead to pollution at high levels that pose health risks and harm the environment,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in a statement. “This plea agreement and civil settlement show that we will take strong action to enforce the Clean Air Act and emissions controls requirements for motor vehicles.”



