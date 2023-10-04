NTSB probe of CSX carman death to focus on safety protocols, awareness

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation of a September death at a CSX rail yard in Walbridge, Ohio, will scrutinize CSX’s training of railway carmen on safety procedures and awareness, according to a preliminary investigation report.

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has also issued a safety alert to all employees following the death, emphasizing safety briefings, situational awareness and knowledge of emergency action plans, according to NTSB’s report from Friday.

NTSB, CSX, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the Transportation Communications Union/International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (TCU/IAM) are jointly investigating the Sept. 17 incident in which a CSX mechanical department crew member was killed by a pair of CSX-owned remote control locomotives on the Walbridge Yard lead track.

NTSB’s preliminary report says the carman, identified as 56-year-old Fred Anderson by TCU/IAM, was walking from a parked truck across multiple tracks to line and lock a switch to prepare for rail car inspections. As he began crossing the lead track to access the switch, he was struck by the locomotives. It was dark but clear and there was overhead lighting, according to the report.

NTSB has reviewed data from forward-facing image recorders on the remote-controlled locomotives as well as a passing train, and from a yard surveillance camera. The agency observed remote control train operations, performed inspections on site and conducted several interviews.

The death follows two others this past summer involving CSX conductor trainees. NTSB is investigating those incidents as well. TCU/IAM has called on the freight rail industry to examine its procedures on operating remote-controlled locomotives.





