NZCS: The road to Earth restoration — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Sustainability is a major conversation topic for leaders of today’s companies, especially in the transportation industry. To celebrate Earth Day, Dooner and The Dude host a special episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? and dive into sustainability goals of some big players in the logistics space.

Glenn Jones, global product executive at Blume Global, is first up on the guest list and breaks down the work Blume Global is doing to identify and eliminate waste and excess carbon dioxide emissions from the supply chain. Jones puts emphasis on the external government pressures put on companies to reduce emissions and the lofty goals set for 50% reduction in the next decade.

Second up is Daniela Perlmutter, senior vice president of marketing with Bringg. Perlmutter discusses the challenges of bringing sustainable practices into the last mile. She says retailers are focused on the relationship between driving down fulfillment costs and increasing sustainability initiatives and that it takes a good understanding of the customer, retailer and carrier to make those initiatives reality.

Equal Ventures co-founder Rick Zullo comes on the show to talk about the new opportunities coming to the “cleantech” industry. Zullo believes that tech doesn’t have to be revolutionary to be impactful; sometimes bigger problems can be solved by looking at the basics of process, sourcing and energy management.

CEO of Transporeon Stephan Sieber brings his perspective on cutting the “empty calories” out of freight by cutting empty miles; he says the amount of time drivers spend waiting or driving without freight should be a scary statistic to anyone in logistics. Transporeon is working to bring cohesiveness between the transportation industry and its stakeholders in order to reduce emissions across the entire industry.

Last up, Jennifer Wong, head of sustainability at Convoy, joins the show to continue the conversation about empty miles and the issues they bring to drivers as well as the environment. Wong talks about how businesses are working to solve the problem of empty miles and how it will drive those businesses toward sustainability goals.



