Ocean carriers debut Boeing 777 freighters on Asia routes

Two cargo airlines owned by major European ocean shipping companies have begun operating routes out of Asia with new Boeing 777 freighters in response to market signals for more export capacity in the region.

On Tuesday, CMA CGM Air Cargo announced that it has commenced trans-Pacific commercial service with the first of three 777-200 cargo jets ordered from Boeing. The inaugural flight took place Sunday from Hong Kong to Chicago with a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska. On the backhaul trip, the aircraft operates to Hong Kong via Seoul, South Korea.

CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest container lines and logistics providers, is outsourcing aircraft operations to all-cargo operator Atlas Air, as previously reported. The Paris-based freighter airline needs Atlas Air to fly across the Pacific because it doesn’t have traffic rights from the United States to transport goods from another country without first stopping in its home country.

The introduction of the 777 freighter is a significant step in the expansion of CMA CGM Air Cargo’s fledgling network as routes from Asia to North America typically command much higher yields than in other regions.



