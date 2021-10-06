OceanWaves: Cargo crisis, lack of transport workers causing critical delays

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ OceanWaves Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: What’s wrong with shipping?

DETAILS: Anthony Smith, director of market experts at FreightWaves, discusses the ongoing shipping crisis with Salvatore R. Mercogliano, an associate professor of history at Campbell University.

SPEAKER: Mercogliano hosts The Maritime History Channel podcast and What’s Going on With Shipping on YouTube. He is a frequent contributor and commentator on the intersection between commercial and military shipping.

KEY QUOTES FROM MERCOGLIANO:

About the ongoing shipping crisis: “What we’re seeing right now is a global impact. And it’s not just the global impact, but a prolonged global impact that continually seems to hit new hurdles.”

“We’re seeing port shutdowns, we’re seeing typhoons and probably the element I think that’s the most unusual right now is the absolute visualization of this issue with the anchorage off of LA/Long Beach, where people are just seeing the growing amount of fleet of vessels there and the amount of cargo that’s there. People are visualizing that on the receiving end, but they’re also seeing it on the shelves where there’s less supplies than they’ve seen in the past, and everyone’s going back to what happened in the summer of 2020 when all of a sudden there were huge shortages of key commodities of toilet paper and paper towels, for example.”