Opinion: CSCMP annual logistics report loses relevance

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals every summer issues a report about the health of the logistics industry and holds a panel discussion with industry experts who underscore the results with real-world perspectives. It’s supposed to provide the definitive post-mortem on how well the freight sector performed in the prior year and look at market trends shaping the future. But few are paying attention anymore.

For years the event, held at the National Press Club in Washington, was packed with industry analysts as well as journalists from places like The Wall Street Journal. This year, most seats were empty and there were only two bona fide news reporters in attendance. The Journal highlighted the report’s main statistic in a bullet point for its daily logistics newsletter, with a link to a story by trade publication DC Velocity but hasn’t written its own story about the report in two years.

There are several explanations for this.

First, CSCMP conducted a pre-briefing for journalists by videoconference the week before the live press conference. It was valuable, but if reporters get their questions answered in advance, they aren’t going to waste time attending the event a second time — in person or via streaming. Getting an advance copy of the report is helpful for reporters on deadline, but CSCMP should make up its mind on whether to have a pre-briefing or live event instead of doing both. And the association should reconsider how it promotes the report because the press conference to explain the findings has lost its luster. Without many news professionals asking interesting questions, we got canned ones from a moderator who seemed to have instructions to keep going regardless of whether the discussion had reached its natural end state. So, the event meandered for two hours when it could have been completed much sooner.



