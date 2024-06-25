Reporter’s Notebook: On the tarmac at Dulles airport

DULLES, Va. — A reporter picks up interesting anecdotes that often don’t make it into regular articles. Here are some tidbits and observations from a behind-the-scenes press tour at Dulles International Airport (IAD), outside Washington last Monday. Dulles set a record with 25 million passengers last year. The airport authority is also moving ahead with $7 billion of expansion work over the next 15 years, with construction already underway on a 14-gate concourse scheduled to open in 2026 and plans for a fifth runway. Airport officials hosted the tour to highlight how the airport is building the foundation to handle 55 million passengers and more cargo, as well as improve the travel experience.

On the ground with United Cargo

United Airlines has the largest operation at Dulles International Airport, accounting for 60% of all flights, and plans to expand its schedule further at one of its top five hubs. The increased capacity will also present more opportunities for shippers in the mid-Atlantic region.

A week ago, FreightWaves had the opportunity to go on the ramp where United Cargo crews were loading a Boeing 777-200 bound for Tokyo with eight large pallets of cargo.

United moves about 500,000 pounds of cargo each day at Dulles airport, and about 57% of it is transfer freight that originates at another airport and gets relayed on a different flight to the end destination in the airline’s network, said Chris Busch, vice president of cargo.



